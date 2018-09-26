Education
September 26, 2018
Education Latest News | Poll Questions | Island Explorer | Timber Industry | New TV Anchor
Education

SAT, ACT now optional at Colby College

Courtesy of Andrew Beauchesne | Colby College
Courtesy of Andrew Beauchesne | Colby College
A student works in the organic chemistry laboratory at Colby College in Waterville.
The Associated Press

Colby College in Maine has announced applicants will not have to submit SAT or ACT scores starting with the Class of 2023.

The Kennebec Journal reports officials said Monday the change will help lower anxiety associated with the admissions process and put more of a focus on an applicant’s overall achievements.

Matt Proto, dean of admissions and financial aid, says the new policy will also help Colby increase its accessibility and diversify of its student body.

The Waterville-based college joins Bates College and Bowdoin College in making test scores optional.

The school received about 12,000 applicants for the Class of 2022 and accepted 13 percent.

Proto says the Class of 2022 had a median SAT score of 1430 and a median ACT score of 32.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like