SAT, ACT now optional at Colby College

The Associated Press • September 26, 2018 7:48 am

Colby College in Maine has announced applicants will not have to submit SAT or ACT scores starting with the Class of 2023.

The Kennebec Journal reports officials said Monday the change will help lower anxiety associated with the admissions process and put more of a focus on an applicant’s overall achievements.

Matt Proto, dean of admissions and financial aid, says the new policy will also help Colby increase its accessibility and diversify of its student body.

The Waterville-based college joins Bates College and Bowdoin College in making test scores optional.

The school received about 12,000 applicants for the Class of 2022 and accepted 13 percent.

Proto says the Class of 2022 had a median SAT score of 1430 and a median ACT score of 32.

