September 25, 2018
Biddeford clock tower competing for national preservation funds

Biddeford City Hall clock tower is in the running for $150,000 of historic preservation funding.
The city of Biddeford is trying to restore a piece of history, and it needs your help.

The city hall clock tower is one of 20 projects across the country that are competing for a national grant.

Officials say when the clock was electrified, many of the parts were taken, and are now missing.

There are people who can reconstruct the clock, and return it to a wind-up clock.

Biddeford is the only community in the state to have a project selected for this competition.

The top ten winners will get $150,000.

For information on how you can vote, click here.

