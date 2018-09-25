New Hampshire expects more visitors this fall

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

The Associated Press • September 25, 2018 7:59 am

HOLLIS, N.H. — Tourism officials in New Hampshire are projecting a slight increase in the numbers of visitors and the amount spent this fall in the state.

The New Hampshire Division of Travel and Tourism Development on Monday projected that 3 million out-of-state visitors who spend the night will spend $1.4 billion in the state. That would mark a 4.5 percent increase for visitors and a 5 percent increase for spending.

The fall season is considered the second most important travel season in New Hampshire, representing a quarter of all the visitations. Scenic drives and outdoor recreation are among the most popular activities for visitors.

Early projections are that this fall season should be a good one, with a University of New Hampshire scientist suggesting there will be vibrant fall colors.