Woman gets jail time for stealing her family’s antiques and another woman’s identity

By Lauren Abbate , BDN Staff • September 25, 2018 3:25 pm

An Owls Head woman will serve 18 months in prison for stealing about $50,000 worth of antiques from her family and stealing the identity of a Thomaston woman.

Irina Erickson, 47, pleaded guilty to felony theft, forgery and misuse of identification. A Knox County judge sentenced Erickson on Tuesday to five years in prison with all but 18 months suspended followed by two years of probation.

The thefts began in 2016 and continued into 2017, according to court documents. During that time, Erickson stole numerous antiques from her family including gold and silver jewelry, flatware, coins, a Faberge snuff box, a “rare Egyptian beaded net” and a jade bowl, according to the documents.

Erickson sold some of the stolen items for consignment at local antique and estate jewelry businesses. Other items that Erickson did not sell have been returned to the family. She is ordered to pay $50,000 in restitution for the thefts.

While out on bail for the theft charges earlier this year, Erickson opened a credit card account in the name of a Thomaston woman whose cat Erickson has previously taken care of.

Erickson was living at the woman’s home while she was out of state, but a short time after Erickson moved out, the woman received a $1,495 credit card bill from Chase Bank, according to court documents.

The bill included a $72 purchase from Walmart in Thomason on Jan. 3, 2018, the documents state. Thomaston police were able to obtain security footage from Walmart of Erickson making the purchase.

When contacted by police about the credit card account, Erickson did not deny the allegations. She told police she was going through “rough financial times, and saw an opportunity and took it,” according to an affidavit.

Erickson must pay $1,495 in restitution to Chase Bank on top of the $50,000 she must pay to her family. She will begin serving her prison sentence Oct. 26.

