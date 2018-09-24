Politics
September 24, 2018
Politics

Court seeks input on whether it should weigh tribal gaming

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Rep. Henry Bear, Houlton Band of Maliseet, speaks on the veranda at the State House in Augusta, July 16, 2015.
The Associated Press

Maine’s top court is asking the public about whether it should weigh in the legality of tribal gaming without state approval.

Efforts to allow tribal casinos in Maine have been unsuccessful. The court is seeking written arguments by Oct. 12 and responses by Oct. 26.

The Maine House last month passed tribal Rep. Henry Bear’s order asking the Maine Supreme Judicial Court to consider the issue.

[Court opinion could free Maine tribes to open casinos without state approval]

Bear wants Maine’s top court to decide whether a U.S. Supreme Court decision would allow the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians to conduct gambling on tribal trust land.

A 1987 U.S. Supreme Court decision lifted restrictions on tribal casinos. A 1988 federal law allows states to set rules for gambling.

