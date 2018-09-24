Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018: Kavanaugh a danger to women, Mill for governor, CMP plan bad for Maine

September 24, 2018 10:59 am

No benefit to Maine

Central Maine Power Co.’s proposed 145-mile transmission line is not good for Maine.

Bringing a power line across the Kennebec River to assist Massachusetts in reaching its “renewable energy” goals is not helping us toward our goals but instead offers long-term degradation of our natural resources. It reminds us of our desperate need for leadership.

Maine needs a governor who will protect our land and our water and will provide a vision of truly renewable green energy. Maine should be producing energy in ways that do not block migratory fish from moving through our rivers and streams and starving our ocean of forage fish. We need energy that neither pollutes our air nor increases asthma rates of our kids. We should have energy policies that consider the perils of a quickly warming Gulf of Maine. We are not aware of any evidence that the transmission offers appreciable climate benefits.

This power is by no means “clean.” HydroQuebec’s massive projects have displaced First Nation people, tragically disrupting and dislocating communities by flooding land and forcing cultures into conflict. A byproduct of Quebec’s huge damming projects is mercury pollution. Hydropower reservoirs increased microbial decomposition of organic matter, increasing the rate of methylation of mercury already present in the environment. This happens at a much higher rate in hydropower reservoirs than in natural systems. The bioaccumulation of mercury and its potential for poisoning people, especially pregnant women and children, is now a problem in Quebec.

We should not be buying, selling or moving energy that poisons our neighbors.

Landis Hudson

Executive Director

Maine Rivers

Yarmouth

Mills best qualified

Janet Mills is uniquely qualified to be our next governor. As an assistant attorney general, she successfully prosecuted perpetrators of major crimes. She was later elected district attorney for Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties. She was elected to the Maine Legislature in 2002 and has served as our attorney general since 2013. This impressive background has provided her with an in-depth understanding of the workings of our state government and, more importantly, the needs and concerns of Maine citizens.

Mills understands the importance of Medicaid expansion as a component of an overall effort to increase the availability of affordable healthcare and to support the viability of our hospitals. She is a forceful advocate for better funding of education at all levels. She understands the need to improve infrastructure, including expanded broadband availability, as fundamental to development of our economy. She has demonstrated a healthy respect for protection of our environment.

Shawn Moody seems to be a pleasant enough guy. It is very difficult to see, however, how his education or experience qualify him to be our next governor. From a policy standpoint, Moody has clearly stated his opposition to Medicaid expansion while vowing to nonetheless lower healthcare costs. He believes that the referendum process needs to be “reformed.” He further believes that he should have a say regarding the very personal decisions that women make regarding reproductive health.

I urge readers to vote for Mills for governor based upon her training, expertise, exemplary record of public service and her positive vision for the state of Maine.

David L. Levy

Orono

9/11 forever in my mind

In 2001, I worked across the street from Battery Park, in New York City, only a few blocks from the World Trade Center. They brought us back to work about two weeks after 9/11.

I remember the sight of the burning rubble. But I will always remember the terrible smell of it burning even more. Forever in my mind.

Steve Roth

Swans island

Home buying help

Here in Maine, we enjoy one of the highest rates of homeownership in the country at over 71 percent as of 2017, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This isn’t surprising, considering Maine’s rental market is among the least affordable in the nation, according to a 2018 study from the National Low-Income Housing Coalition.

Mainers understand that home ownership is not only an important step in achieving financial security but is an opportunity to lay roots here that will last for generations. Nonetheless, the process of buying your first home can be a mystery to anyone who hasn’t gone through it before.

First-time homebuyer education courses are one of the best ways to clear up the mystery around homeownership and avoid costly mistakes in terms of time and money, both of which are essential to navigate Maine’s hot real estate market. Recent data from the Maine Association of Realtors showed the median price of a single-family existing home rose 11 percent over the same period last year, and inventory is moving quickly.

Maine hoMEworks, a nonprofit group of homeownership professionals founded in 1998, partners with community organizations across Maine to offer low-cost homebuyer education courses, including here in Penobscot County through Penquis and Community Concepts. To find an upcoming homebuyer education course near you, visit mainehomeworks.org/homebuyer to download the 2018 schedule.

April Gleason

University Credit Union

Orono

Kavanaugh dangerous to women

I am disturbed by the possibility that an accused perpetrator of sexual assault may be confirmed to be our next Supreme Court Justice. Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation looms before us as the Senate Judiciary Committee continues to quickly move forward with hearings, and not allow the time for a full FBI investigation.

Sexual assault is violence. Often with violence, there is a need for power and control and this fuels a person’s choice to attack someone. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 19.3 percent of women have been raped at least once in their lifetime. Also, 43.9 percent of all women and 23.4 percent of men experience sexual violence other than rape.

I am a registered nurse and as a part of treating patients, I also screen for sexual assault and other forms of violence. Because of strong societal stigma, victims do not immediately disclose information. So we must recognize how difficult it must be for Professor Christine Blasey Ford to come forward and talk about her assault, even decades later. We must consider her testimony seriously and respectfully. We shouldn’t rush through a nomination for a man who doesn’t respect women or workers.

Erin Oberson

Old Town