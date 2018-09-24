Maine man allegedly armed with pistol, pickax accused of terrorizing dog trainer

Kittery Police Department photo | BDN Kittery Police Department photo | BDN

By Hadley Barndollar, Portsmouth Herald • September 24, 2018 5:16 pm

KITTERY, Maine — A York man is charged with terrorizing after allegedly initiating a confrontation with a Route 1 dog trainer and then later returning to the business with a loaded pistol, knife and pickax in his vehicle, according to police.

Charles Shakelton, 31, of 87 Beech Ridge Road, was arrested on Sept. 18 after Kittery police were contacted by employees of Canine Solutions Training Services about a man who threatened one of their trainers while he was conducting physical therapy with a dog, Lt. John Desjardins said.

Desjardins said the trainer was “using weights to get the dog’s hips back into shape” when a stranger, later identified as Shakelton, pulled his vehicle into the business lot and “initiated a confrontation,” alleging the trainer was abusing the animal.

The trainer allegedly tried to explain the dog was engaging in physical therapy, but Shakelton escalated the confrontation by telling the man something to the effect of, “If I come back here, you’re going to fear me,” and then allegedly made a pistol motion with his fingers and said, “pow, pow, pow,” Desjardins said. Shakelton then allegedly left the scene.

When police arrived, Shakelton had returned to the business, Desjardins said, where police then found the loaded pistol, knife and a pickax in his vehicle.

“Presumably, he had returned home and retrieved these weapons and came back,” he said. “We can’t be sure what he was going to do.”

Desjardins said the misdemeanor terrorizing charge is strictly for the verbal threat and physical motion Shakelton allegedly made toward the trainer.

Shakelton was transported to York County Jail, where his bail was set at $2,500.

