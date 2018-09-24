Portland Police searching for suspect in Sunday night stabbing

John Clarke Russ | BDN John Clarke Russ | BDN

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • September 24, 2018 1:36 pm

Updated: September 24, 2018 1:37 pm

Portland Police are searching for a suspect in weekend stabbing, which sent a 33-year-old woman to the hospital.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing at Congress Square Park around 9:50 p.m. Sunday, and found a woman there with multiple, non-life-threatening stab wounds, according to Cmdr. James Sweatt.

Police have not identified the woman, who was taken to Maine Medical Center and was released from the hospital, Sweatt said Monday afternoon.

Police are searching for a male suspect who had already fled the park, at the intersection of High and Congress streets, by the time they arrived.

The suspect is white with graying hair and a graying bear, and between the ages of 45 and 65 years old. He is between 5-feet, 9-inches and six feet tall, and weighs between 150 and 190 pounds, the police commander said.

The man was last seen Sunday wearing a brown baggy shirt, gray pants and dark sneakers, and was walking east toward Congress and Free streets, police said.

Anyone with any information regarding the stabbing is asked to contact Portland Police at 207-874-8575.

