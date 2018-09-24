One person hospitalized following incident in Portland

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By CBS 13 • September 24, 2018 7:35 am

Police responded to an incident in downtown Portland in the area of Congress Square Park Sunday night.

Very little information is being released, but at least one person was taken to the hospital after some sort of incident that happened around 11 p.m. near the park.

There is no word the person’s condition.

There was a heavy police presence Sunday night, including officials with the Crime Scene Unit.

Police are expected to release more information Monday morning.

Watch for updates.

Follow BDN Portland on Facebook for the latest news from Greater Portland.