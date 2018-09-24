Maine motorist dies in NH crash

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • September 24, 2018 11:23 am

A 56-year-old Maine resident died in a New Hampshire crash on Interstate 95 Sunday evening.

Siow Chang of Falmouth had stopped in a Honda CR-V on the side of Interstate 95 northbound lane in Hampden Falls, New Hampshire, when an oncoming pickup truck struck the vehicle around 8 p.m., according to local TV station WMTW and the Associated Press.

The collision forced the car across the median and into the southbound lane, where hit a cargo van, and pushed that car into a small SUV, the media outlets reported.

Chang, 56, died in the crash, which shut down the highway for multiple hours on Sunday, police told the TV station.

Six others who were involved in the related crashes were taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to AP.

