Discarded cigarette likely sparked Rockland fire

By CBS 13 • September 24, 2018 7:15 am

A fire engulfed a porch and spread to the side of an apartment building in Rockland on Sunday afternoon, according to the Rockland Fire Department.

Fire crews said they were called to 10 Summer St. around 5 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they said they found fire coming from the rear porch on the second floor of the building.

The Rockland Fire Department said they were able to quickly extinguish the fire, which had only spread to part of the building’s siding.

According to investigators, one of the renters in the building was smoking on the deck earlier in the day, and they believe a discarded cigarette caused a smoldering fire that eventually ignited the porch.

Crews said a quick thinking neighbor was able to call 911 and evacuate the building. That neighbor is also credited with keeping the fire small by throwing several buckets of water on it until firefighters arrived.

No one was injured, and there was minimal damage to main building, according to firefighters.

