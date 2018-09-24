Busy Brewer intersection closes for crash cleanup

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • September 24, 2018 11:13 am

A two-car crash at the intersection of Chamberlain and North Main streets in Brewer is expected to shut down the juncture until mid-afternoon.

Police are on scene directing traffic around the crash, which involved two cars and was reported at 8:49 a.m., according to Penobscot County dispatch. The wreck snapped a utility pole, WABI reported.

The intersection is expected to be closed for five to six hours, a dispatcher said. Large vehicles headed toward Route 9 have been instructed to take Parkway North.

It wasn’t clear how the crash occurred or whether there were any reported injuries.

