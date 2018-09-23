State
September 23, 2018
Winslow woman reported missing

Courtesy of Winslow Police Department
Winslow police are looking for a 35-year-old woman, who was reported missing Sunday.

Police said that Rainne Andrews was last seen at her Quimby Lane home on Friday around 4:25 p.m.

Andrews is white and has blond hair and hazel eyes, according to police. She is about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs approximately 145 pounds and was last seen wearing a “light colored sweatshirt and light colored pants.”

Police ask that anyone with information about Andrews’ whereabouts contact the Waterville Regional Communications Center at 207-680-4700.

