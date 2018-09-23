Skowhegan man charged with drunk driving after he allegedly fled crash

Somerset County Sheriff's Office | BDN Somerset County Sheriff's Office | BDN

By Jake Bleiberg , BDN Staff • September 23, 2018 4:21 pm

A Skowhegan man has been charged with drunk driving after he reportedly crashed his car in Madison and then left the site with an unconscious woman trapped inside the car and another passenger injured.

Not long after 4 p.m. Saturday, first responders extricated Michael Whitman, 35, from an overturned 2013 Honda Accord that police say Leslie Ridley Jr. crashed into the trees off Thurston Hill Road.

An ambulance crew took Whitman, a Skowhegan resident, to Eastern Maine Medical Center with “serious head trauma … [and] possible life threatening injuries,” according to Chief Deputy James Ross of the Somerset County Sheriff’s office.

A second passenger, Forrest Ruman, 43, also of Skowhegan, was treated for cuts and bruises and released at the scene of the crash but the driver had “fled,” Ross said in a statement.

A Maine State Police trooper later arrested Ridley, 36, while he was asking for rides further down the road, the deputy said.

Ross said that police also called an ambulance for Ridley, who appeared to be “seriously injured.” In addition to drunk driving, he was charged with driving with habitual offender status.

The crash remains under investigation and Ross said that police consider speed and alcohol to be among its causes.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.