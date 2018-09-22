US Merchant Marine upends Maine Maritime Academy football team

Pete Warner | BDN Pete Warner | BDN

September 22, 2018 10:36 pm

Updated: September 22, 2018 10:52 pm

Krystian Abbott threw two touchdown passes to Luke Jamison and also ran for a TD on Saturday to lead the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy to a 35-14 football victory over Maine Maritime Academy at Kings Point, New York.

It was the teams’ mutual New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference opener.

Merchant Marine (3-0) built a 14-0 lead in the second quarter as Tyler Reihs scored on 8-yard run and Wiley Martin added a 1-yard plunge with 34 seconds left in the half.

Abbott and Jamison hooked up on a 17-yard TD pass in the third quarter to expand the lead to 21-0 but Maine Maritime Academy (0-3) cut the deficit to 21-14 on touchdown passes from Bailey Sawyer to Dominic Casale spanning 11 and 27 yards, respectively.

But Abbott’s 35-yarder to Jamison capped a seven-play, 66-yard drive to make it 28-14 and Abbott capped the scoring with a 1-yard run with 1:15 left.

Abbott completed six of seven passes for 90 yards and carried the ball 17 times for 75 yards..Martin rushed for 84 yards on 24 carries.

Sawyer completed 15 of 41 passes for 176 yards and two TDs with one interception. Casale caught seven passes for 111 yards. Terrell Thomas made a game-high 16 tackles, John Bennett registered 11 and Justin Pinard and Alec Clark were each in on nine.