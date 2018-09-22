Maine bakers to compete on Discovery Channel custom cake show

Rich Beauchesne | Portsmouth Herald Rich Beauchesne | Portsmouth Herald

By Hadley Barndollar, Portsmouth Herald • September 22, 2018 1:00 am

KITTERY, Maine — A local baker, known for his masterfully sculpted custom cakes, and his husband took on the ultimate challenge when they agreed to appear on a new Discovery Family Channel show, given four hours and a whole lot of guidelines to create a “galaxy-themed” confection.

Owen and James Dyer, of Kittery, will appear Saturday on the baking competition show “Bake It Like Buddy.” The episode is scheduled to air at 9:30 p.m., and features “Cake Boss” Buddy Valastro.

Owen owns a custom cake design business called confectionART, based out of the couple’s home on State Road. He’s known for exquisite dessert designs of all shapes and contours. His wedding cake frosting can mirror the texture of birch tree bark. He can sculpt a cake into the shape of a dragon. He can create edible pearls, flowers, ribbons and a waterfall of gold tokens.

“How this came about was around November of last year, I am assuming it was through a bride, we had done her wedding cake and she was a PR person in New York City,” Owen said. “She kept saying to me, ‘You need to be in New York,’ and I said, ‘Well I’m in Maine.’ She told us she wanted to get our name out.”

Later that month, Owen said he received an email from Cakehouse Media, a production company, asking if he wanted to apply for a new TV series.

“They didn’t even have a name for it at the time,” he said. “They told me it would be a competition series and it involved family duos.”

Owen said he asked his husband, “Should I do this?”

James’ answer was, “Absolutely, you should do this. You’re gonna win.”

In March, the Dyers traveled to New Jersey to film at Carlo’s Bakery in Hoboken. Owen said they competed against another couple, a husband and wife team from upstate New York, who they’re now “really good friends with.”

“It was an amazing experience,” Owen said. “It was truly out of my comfort zone. After having been in the cake design business for 20 years, I decided it was time I put myself in an uncomfortable place so I could really challenge my creativity.”

Both teams were filmed for four hours, timed and instructed to make a “galaxy cake.” Owen said the description was “to create an otherworldly cake that is inspired by and represents all of the wonders of the final frontier,” and it must be a sculpted carved cake.

The cake had to include marbling, defy gravity and/or include other elevated techniques to bring the grand concept to life, measure at least 18 inches in either height or length, and be 14 inches deep.

The Dyers signed a confidentiality agreement and are unable to reveal the outcome of their episode until it airs.

Owen’s business, confectionART, is listed as a preferred vendor at all major event locations in the area. He doesn’t have a storefront, and because it’s custom cake design, the business is by appointment only. Owen established the business in 2000, describing his idea behind the business as “working with confections, but involving art.” And so the name was born.

Owen said he creates “beautifully, masterfully-created sculpted wedding cakes and cakes for all occasions.”

The best part? The cake recipes are that of Owen’s mother and grandmother. All ingredients are fresh and “taste amazing,” Owen said.

For more about confectionART, including photos of cakes, search confectionART on Facebook.

