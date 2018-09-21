New England Patriots
September 21, 2018
Patriots’ Gronkowski limited in practice with ankle issue

Steven Senne | AP
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) warms up during an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass.
The Associated Press

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Tight end Rob Gronkowski is dealing with an ankle issue as the Patriots prepare for their Week 3 matchup with the Lions.

Gronkowski was a limited participant in practice Thursday after participating in Wednesday’s workout. He has started both games for New England this season. He has nine catches for 138 yards and touchdown.

Defensive end Trey Flowers and safety Patrick Chung both missed practice for the second straight day as they continue to go through the league’s concussion protocol.

