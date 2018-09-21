Boston Red Sox
September 21, 2018
Banner up! Mystery over Red Sox title banner deepens

Ted Daniel | AP
In this Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018 photo, friends hold a banner they found in Somerville, Mass., that proclaims the Boston Red Sox are the 2018 American League East Champions, though the team has not yet clinch the division. A Red Sox spokesman said the banner apparently fell off a vendor's delivery truck, and planned to send a courier to retrieve the banner Wednesday. (Ted Daniel/Boston 25 News via AP)
The Associated Press

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox have put up an American League East championship banner, but it’s not the same one three men say they found on a suburban highway earlier this week.

That one is now in storage at the center of a police investigation.

The new banner was put up Friday outside Fenway Park after the team’s title-clinching 11-6 victory over the New York Yankees on Thursday.

Louie Iacuzzi, James Amaral and a friend said they found the original banner on a Somerville highway on Monday. The Red Sox said then it appeared to have fallen off a delivery truck.

But the owner of the company that made both banners, Tony Lafuente, says the original banner may have been stolen, so he contacted police.

Iacuzzi and Amaral deny stealing the banner.

 

