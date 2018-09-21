Portland
Maine bus driver charged with assaulting autistic rider

Stock image | Pixabay
The Associated Press

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — A Maine school district has fired a bus driver caught on surveillance video smacking a teenager who has autism.

Melissa Seavey tells WMTW-TV that she’s thankful that an aide reported the assault on her 19-year-old son. Surveillance video captured the driver hitting her son on the head. The Gray school superintendent promptly fired the driver.

Seavey said her son likes to spin things as a coping mechanism, and that the driver was apparently angered when he didn’t heed his warning to buckle up.

The driver faces a charge of assault and is due in court next month.

Seavey says the driver violated his job of protecting her son. She said the potential sentence of a year in jail is a “slap on the wrist.”

