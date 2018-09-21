Fentanyl powder spills on officers making traffic stop

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

The Associated Press • September 21, 2018 12:16 pm

Updated: September 21, 2018 12:19 pm

WESTBROOK, Maine — Officials say two Maine police officers were briefly hospitalized after being exposed to the dangerous synthetic opioid fentanyl while performing a traffic stop.

Westbrook police say the officers pulled over 36-year-old Maria Bowie early Tuesday. Authorities say Bowie struggled with officers attempting to take her into custody, releasing a white powder into the air.

The powder later tested positive for fentanyl. One officer reportedly began to feel the effects of the drug and was taken to an area hospital. Both officers were tested and later released.

Bowie was also transported to the hospital and later taken to the Cumberland County Jail. She faces multiple charges, including drug trafficking and assault on a police officer. It is unclear whether she has a lawyer.

