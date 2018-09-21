NOAA seeks to fine ‘Codfather’ $3 million, revoke permits

John Sladewski | AP John Sladewski | AP

The Associated Press • September 21, 2018 2:33 pm

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — The Massachusetts fishing magnate known as “the Codfather” is already in prison after pleading guilty to criminal charges, but his troubles aren’t over.

Federal fishing regulators have issued superseding charging documents in their civil administrative case involving Carlos Rafael, seeking to revoke dozens of his fishing permits and increase civil penalties to more than $3.3 million.

The Standard-Times reports that the noncriminal documents increase the number of alleged fishing law violations to 88.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is also seeking to revoke operator permits of 17 of Rafael’s captains.

NOAA said Thursday it does not comment on ongoing litigation. Rafael’s attorney didn’t return requests for comment.

Rafael was sentenced last year to nearly four years in prison after pleading guilty to evading fishing quotas and smuggling money to Portugal.

