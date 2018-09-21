Three victims in fatal shooting at Maryland distribution center identified

Jose Luis Magana | AP Jose Luis Magana | AP

Dana Hedgpeth, The Washington Post • September 21, 2018 2:00 pm

Updated: September 21, 2018 2:12 pm

A Maryland woman shot herself twice in the head after killing three co-workers and wounding three others Thursday in the mass shooting at a Rite Aid distribution center in Aberdeen, Maryland, authorities said.

The woman had suffered from mental illness and had recently shown agitated behavior that caused friends and family to worry about her, authorities said.

The shooter — Snochia Moseley, 26, of White Marsh, Maryland — shot herself once and grazed her head and then shot herself again in the head with a 9mm glock, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said.

Authorities identified the three people who were fatally shot as Sunday Aguda, 45, of Baltimore County; Brindra Giri, 41, of Baltimore County; and Hayleen Reyes, 41, of Baltimore City.

Moseley, a temporary worker, fired 13 rounds and then fatally shot herself, authorities said.

The three other people who were wounded have non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Gahler called the incident “senseless violence” and said a search of Moseley’s home in White Marsh revealed no obvious evidence as to a motive. At a news conference Friday, Gahler said “there’s no way to make sense of something so senseless.”

