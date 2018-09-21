Magazines spill onto I-295 in truck crash

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

The Associated Press • September 21, 2018 12:25 pm

RICHMOND, Maine — Authorities in Maine say thousands of magazines spilled onto the side of Interstate 295 when a box truck overturned.

The Kennebec Journal reports the crash happened around 5 a.m. Thursday in Richmond. Police say the truck’s siding broke apart when it fell over. Plastic bins containing magazines fell out of the truck.

The driver of the truck was treated for minor injuries.

Richmond police, state police and the Bowdoinham Fire Department responded to the scene.

It’s unclear what caused the crash. An investigation continues.

