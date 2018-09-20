Maine news you need to know for Thursday

Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN

By Lindsay Putnam • September 20, 2018 6:30 am

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s throughout the state.

Here’s what’s happening in Maine today.

Bill Trotter | BDN Bill Trotter | BDN

Charlotte Gill, owner of Charlotte’s Legendary Lobster Pound in the Southwest Harbor village of Seawall, is trying to be more humane to the lobsters she kills — by blowing marijuana smoke into a plastic box with the lobster inside, before the lobster goes in the cooking pot. She said killing the lobster by stabbing it through its head or by electrocuting it can be quicker, but also can be cruel if not done correctly.

A Maine lobster scientist confirmed on Wednesday that there is some limited research that suggests Australian lobsters do have receptors in their nervous systems that enable them to feel the effects of the drug.

Andrew Balcer, 19, of Winthrop, who is transgender and uses the name Andrea, pleaded guilty to two counts of intentional or knowing murder and one count of aggravated cruelty to animals. Dressed in green jail clothes, Balcer hung her head and wept as the prosecutor told the judge how the teenager had murdered her mother and father — Alice and Antonio Balcer, both 47 — by stabbing them each multiple times. Balcer spared her brother’s life.

Abigail Curtis | BDN Abigail Curtis | BDN

The last few years have been rough for Gene Coombs, an 86-year-old Korean War-era Army veteran. But recently there’s a new spring in his step due to the whirlwind of activity happening in his dooryard, on the spot where his barn had stood before it collapsed years ago.

A volunteer effort spearheaded by local veterans in the town of Troy is building a new home for Coombs that will be small, safe, efficient and manageable for an octogenarian living on his own.

Diana Salas sued TrueLine Publishing, alleging someone spiked her drink at a company party in late 2016, and was then fired after she asked the company for accommodations as she dealt with the emotional repercussions.

TrueLine responded in court this week, asking that the lawsuit be thrown out. In its filing, the company says it had “legitimate, non-discriminatory and non-retaliatory reasons” to let Salas go when it did.

Courtesy of Dwight Collins Courtesy of Dwight Collins

Until now, high school girls who wished to wrestle competitively have done so against boys. That might change in 2019, as the Maine Principals’ Association is expected in November to give final approval to establishing the first wrestling state championship meet exclusively for girls.

The first week of the state’s annual moose hunt begins on Monday, and 835 permit holders will begin their quest to harvest Maine’s largest game animal. After a first week with record-setting heat in 2017, cooler weather is supposed to make that task a little easier this year.

Nestled in the heart of the North Maine Woods, Deboullie Mountain is one of several hiking destinations in Deboullie Public Lands, a state-owned property characterized by its small, rugged mountains, mossy forests and remote ponds and streams that are popular for fishing. The hike is 4 miles, out and back, and includes a steep, rocky climb to the top of Deboullie Mountain, with a total elevation gain of about 800 feet.

In other news…

Maine

Maine man not guilty by reason of insanity for setting blaze that nearly killed his longtime girlfriend

Woman pleads to lesser charges in Down East slaying

Border between 2 Maine towns has been a mystery since the 1700s

Bangor

UMaine says a man has been following women around campus, Old Town

Officials still don’t know when Fiberight will start processing waste

Bangor High coach nominated for national coaching award

Politics

State won’t renew education credential for former lawmaker accused of misconduct with students

Spotlight remains on Collins amid new twists in Kavanaugh confirmation saga

Trump suggests his declassifying Russia documents will expose FBI wrongdoing

Opinion

Getting more visitors into the Maine woods can reduce ‘overtourism’ on the coast

Maine’s child welfare focus should extend to kids’ mental health treatment

Newspapers can make registering to vote a lot easier

Sports

High-scoring Brewer midfielder excited for shot to play soccer at UMaine

Your Morning Update is published every weekday. To receive this in your inbox weekday mornings, or to check out our range of free newsletters, click here.

To subscribe to the Bangor Daily News, click here.