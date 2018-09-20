Restored WWII-era aircraft in Maine for tours, flights

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By CBS 13 • September 20, 2018 10:13 am

PORTLAND, Maine — The Wings of Freedom nationwide tour is in Portland this week.

It’s a living history display of the Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, the B-24J Liberator, B-25 Mitchell Bomber and the P-51 Mustang Fighter.

These aircraft were the backbone bomber and fighter aircraft during World War II, and they’ve been perfectly restored.

The tour arrived at the Portland Jetport Wednesday afternoon and are available for walkthrough tours until 4:30 p.m. Thursday and until noon on Friday. Walkthrough tours cost $15 for teenagers and adults, and $5 for those 12 and under.

The tour also offers 30-minute flights on the aircraft for $400 or $450 per person, depending on the aircraft.

“They can go out there and go for a flight, or at least get a little oil on their hands and smell the exhaust and hear the engine start up,” Jaime Mitchell, tour coordinator, told CBS 13. “That’s so much more than just going to a museum and seeing a static display. I love these planes like my own family, and I want everyone who comes out here to feel the same way I do about them.”

More information, including the contact information to reserve flights, can be found here.

