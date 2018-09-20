Man dies after being struck by SUV while crossing road on lawnmower

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Lauren Abbate , BDN Staff • September 20, 2018 11:28 am

A man reportedly died from injuries he suffered when he was struck by an SUV while crossing the road on a lawnmower Wednesday with his granddaughter, according to media reports.

The man died overnight, according to WGME, however his 5-year-old granddaughter is expected to recover from her injuries, along with the driver of the SUV.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, when a woman driving an SUV struck Clement Blakney and his granddaughter as they were crossing Albion Road on a lawnmower, according to a report from WABI.

This story will be updated.

