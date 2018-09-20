Midcoast
September 20, 2018
Midcoast Latest News | Poll Questions | Vet Home Build | Girls Wrestling | Red Sox
Midcoast

Man dies after being struck by SUV while crossing road on lawnmower

Stock image | Pixabay
Stock image | Pixabay
By Lauren Abbate, BDN Staff

A man reportedly died from injuries he suffered when he was struck by an SUV while crossing the road on a lawnmower Wednesday with his granddaughter, according to media reports.

The man died overnight, according to WGME, however his 5-year-old granddaughter is expected to recover from her injuries, along with the driver of the SUV.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, when a woman driving an SUV struck Clement Blakney and his granddaughter as they were crossing Albion Road on a lawnmower, according to a report from WABI.

This story will be updated.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like