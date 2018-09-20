5 things to do in Hancock County this weekend

Anne Beerits | Nervous Nellie's Jams and Jellies Anne Beerits | Nervous Nellie's Jams and Jellies

By Julie Harris • September 20, 2018 1:00 am

ELLSWORTH — Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce’s Autumn Gold Days will be held 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, with a Business After Hours at Acadia Realty and an author talk at the library; 5-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, with the opening of The Great Maine Puppet Festival and a movie at The Grand, Lunch & Learn on Friends in Action, Beer and Wine Tasting at Harbor Park and homecoming game against Stearns at the high school; 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, with several signature events including car show, Chowderfest, boat rides and pancake breakfasts; and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, with train rides, Great Maine Puppet Festival wrap-up and helicopter rides. Some of the events require tickets. The detailed schedule of events can be found at www.ellsworthchamber.org.

BLUE HILL — The Open Air Arts Initiative will host its third workshop 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sept. 22, at the Kingdom Woods Blueberry Field off the Woods Road. Join Blue Hill Heritage Trust and Cynthia Winings Gallery, with friends from the SEED Barn, for this fun event and workshop on native seeds and natural sculptures for winter bird habitat. Participants will create seed bombs and paper to spread around their own homes to encourage native plants for birds and pollinators, as well as build sculptures out of found objects at Kingdom Woods to serve as critical winter bird habitat. Open to all ages. Materials provided.

BAR HARBOR — The annual Great Strides Walk to Cure Cystic Fibrosis will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, in Bar Harbor. Check in at 8:30 a.m. at the Conners Emerson School. A new feature will be a shorter walk with a course of 3 miles coinciding with the original 5-mile walk. Both walks will be marked and will start together. Although cystic fibrosis is a rare disease, three local families are affected by it and are working with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to make CF stand for “cure found.” For information about the CF walk and to get a sponsor form, contact Phyllis Leighton at phleighton@roadrunner.com or 207-601-0181, or Rebecca Murray at rebeccamurrayinbh@gmail.com or 207-801-8457. For information about The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation visit www.cff.org.

DEER ISLE — Join Peter Beerits Sunday at 1 p.m. for an entertaining talk and tour of Nellieville, the sculpture village located at Nervous Nellie’s Jams and Jellies. Nellieville is a collection of buildings, installations, characters and creatures made (mostly) out of found objects. A Western town, juke joint, general store, Grail castle, wizard’s tower and church share an eclectic campus with a jam factory (in a cottage …), sculpture studio, shop, small tea room, and several acres of orchard, woods and meadow in Deer Isle. Beerits give tours — thoughtful, unscripted, informal and very popular — at 1 p.m. Sept. 23 and Oct.7. No reservations needed; donations welcome. For more information, contact Anne Beerits at 800-777-6845. 598 Sunshine Rd, Deer Isle, www.nervousnellies.com

BUCKSPORT — Buck’s Mills Rod & Gun Club will hold its annual auction 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday Sept. 22, at the club on Buck Mill Road. Lots of great items up for grabs and snacks available for purchase. Some items will be up for silent auction, while others will be sold in live auction. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the auction begins at noon. Some of the auction items are weekend camping at Fort Knox KOA, gift certificates to local restaurants, household items and sporting items.

