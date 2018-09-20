Former Bethel cop found guilty of rape

Updated:
PARIS, Maine — A jury had found a former Maine police lieutenant guilty of raping a woman.
The Sun Journal reports the jury found 51-year-old Shayne White guilty of felony gross sexual assault Tuesday after a two-day trial.
White was arrested in June 2017 in connection with the assault in Bethel.
He faces up to 30 years in prison, and a clerk says he is free on bail pending sentencing.
White previously served as a lieutenant with the Bethel Police Department, and he won a $27,000 settlement over overtime pay in 2008.
The department was disbanded in 2010 after voters decided to contract the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office instead.
White’s lawyer didn’t return a call seeking comment Thursday.
If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 1-800-871-7741.
