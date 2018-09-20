86-year-old man dies in Eddington crash

Stock image | Pexels Stock image | Pexels

By Natalie Williams • September 20, 2018 4:53 pm

An 86-year-old man died after a crash at Riverside Drive in Eddington around 1 p.m. on Sept. 19.

Donald Voteur of Eddington has been driving his small pick-up truck north when he left the right side of the road and crashed, according to Lt. James Ellis of the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office. He was found dead at the scene, Ellis said.

In addition to the sheriff’s office, Eddington Fire Department and Capital Ambulance responded to the scene. Police and the state medical examiner’s office are investigating the crash and Voteur’s cause of death.

