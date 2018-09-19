Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018: Trump denies reality, Poliquin a gun rights champion, Kavanaugh a fair judge

September 19, 2018 8:00 am

Trump denies reality

It is widely known that President Donald Trump seems to dwell in an alternate reality based upon denial of facts and science, and inflated with his delusional self-congratulatory claims.

Trump’s cruel and outrageous refusal to acknowledge the additional 2,975 deaths of fellow American citizens in Puerto Rico resulting from failures of medical and other systems in the wake of Hurricane Maria is only that latest flagrant instance. He compounds his offense by attributing the large tally of preventable deaths to a conspiracy against him by the Democrats. In the end, the greatest victim of the Puerto Rico storm is, in his view, Trump himself.

What has not been noted in the pervasive negative responses to Trump’s denial of the deaths is the boastful claim later in the same Twitter message that he was busy “raising billions of dollars” for Puerto Rico. How strange that no public evidence of such additional funds for storm relief and reconstruction has so far been visible. This huckster president’s main effort goes into promoting a phony image of his many alleged accomplishments.

James Matlack

Rockport

Collins losing respect

If she votes for Brett Kavanaugh to serve on the Supreme Court, Sen. Susan Collins will in effect be ignoring the countless Mainers who have called her every day, written every day, visited her offices, written letters to the editor and protested in the street. I was there in Caribou recently when Collins spoke at the BikeMaine event. I was holding one of the banners. The senator couldn’t even look at us as we stood there asking her to vote no on Kavanaugh.

Actions have consequences, and the consequence of the senator voting for Kavanaugh will be the loss of her Senate seat and the relegation of her legacy to being a fraud. If the senator is so very proud of this nominee, despite his extreme views, the fact that Americans are split over his nomination, despite his confirmation being a joke, despite accusations that he lied under oath and some calling for his impeachment, own it. Because no amount of sad stories or pleas we provide to her will stop her.

Collins should just stand up and do it and don’t try to blame it on those of us who are trying to find a way for our voices to be heard. I have less respect for the senator now.

Mistie Smith

Fort Fairfield

Decision time for Collins

It seems Sen. Susan Collins has been sitting on the fence. Now she is between a rock and a hard place. Does she choose the feminist/Democratic agenda or does she vote to approve Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, an originalist, who will follow the Constitution rather than legislate from the bench? Or will she go with whoever puts the most pressure on her? Will she go along with those who send her coat hangers and threaten her staff with rape, or will she support the nominee of the president?

We hope she chooses sanity and intellect over misplaced sex and resentments.

Noreen Liebmann

Belfast

Reject Kavanaugh

I listened closely to the three days of Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s testimony. I understood him to say that he felt the Roe v. Wade decision was precedent. However, he also stated that sometimes laws need to be changed. I believe he could weaken the right for a woman to choose.

I am also deeply concerned about his views on presidential power. It appears that he would be in favor of giving the president more power relating to Robert Mueller’s investigation of possible Russian interference in the U.S. election.

A change to the current structure of government would deeply undercut our democracy. We have a check and balance system in place so that we never give one person too much power. And that must stay intact.

I appreciate that Sen. Susan Collins is taking her time to come to a decision. I am opposed to this nominee. I hope that Collins will cast a no vote for Kavanaugh.

Lynn Travis-Stancioff

Lincolnville

Kavanaugh a fair judge

The people of Maine should be proud of the way Sen. Susan Collins handled herself during the Supreme Court confirmation process. The senator has been deliberate, fair and tough while treating the nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, and her Senate colleagues with respect. She has avoided the theatrics that some members of the Senate resorted to in order to garner national headlines.

Her even-handed style allowed her to receive assurances from Kavanaugh that Roe v. Wade was settled legal precedent. She has been dignified throughout the process — and so has the nominee. Kavanaugh acquitted himself well during the hearings. He spoke eloquently about the importance of an independent judiciary and would be a fair and impartial mainstream justice.

Stephanie Hawke

Boothbay Harbor

Bear trapping appalling

I was appalled and horrified to learn that bears are trapped in Maine. I thought it was bad enough that we are one of the only states left that allow bear-baiting (aka habituating bears to doughnuts and other piles of garbage, then shooting them).

What kind of traps are these? How much damage, suffering, pain and fear does a bear endure — and for how long — before the “hunter” bothers to come and shoot it? How many hours (or days) does it stay in the trap? Does it wind up gnawing its own foot off and bleeding to death?

I hope the BDN writes a follow-up article for us that explains in detail what trapping does to these beautiful creatures. Euphemisms like “device,” “harvesting” and “foot restraint” don’t really explain what’s actually being done to the bears. I believe the public has a right to know the details.

Jennifer Goldenberg

Bangor

Poliquin a gun rights champion

I saw Jared Golden’s new ad during the Patriots game. It shows him shooting a rifle into a target.

It seems to me like he’s trying to pull a fast one on Mainers about his stances on the Second Amendment.

Golden is no supporter of the Second Amendment. He has a “D” rating from the NRA and got a scathing review from the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine.

Rep. Bruce Poliquin is a strong supporter of the Second Amendment, has an “A” rating from the NRA, and is endorsed by the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine.

If you want a champion of the Second Amendment rights, vote Poliquin.

Zachary Wood

Levant