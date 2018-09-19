University police warn students about man exposing himself on campus

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By CBS 13 • September 19, 2018 3:48 pm

The University of Southern Maine Police Department is warning students about a man exposing himself on campus.

Police say a female student was walking in the G-19 parking lot of the Gorham campus around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday when she was approached by a black or dark colored SUV.

The male driver asked the student for directions to a soccer game, and said he had a problem with his GPS.

Police say he asked the student to look at his GPS and from outside the vehicle the student saw that the man’s genitalia were exposed and he was masturbating.

The student left the area to find a friend, who escorted her to the USM Police office to make a report.

The man appeared to be in his mid-20s and unshaven, police said. He reportedly spoke with a heavy accent and was alone in the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call USM Public Safety at 780-5211.

USM Police have offered the following safety tips:

— Try always to find a friend to accompany you at night.

— If being followed go directly to a populated place

— Use USM’s police escort service if you feel unsafe.

— Report any suspicious person or vehicles immediately to police.

— Never enter a vehicle with someone you do not know.

Follow BDN Portland on Facebook for the latest news from Greater Portland.