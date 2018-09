Shelby Carignan | The Forecaster Shelby Carignan | The Forecaster

By CBS 13 • September 19, 2018 9:11 am

Updated: September 19, 2018 9:14 am

Police say students and staff at South Portland High School are being evacuated because of a possible gas leak.

The fire department is on scene and investigating a reported smell of gas in the building.

This story will be updated.

