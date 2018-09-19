A man threatened to shoot Trump. Feds can’t find him.

U.S. Marshals Service | AP U.S. Marshals Service | AP

Alex Horton, Washington Post • September 19, 2018 6:52 am

A man who threatened President Donald Trump in June has eluded federal agents across six states and Canada, prompting school closures in an Ohio town after authorities said he sped off the road there in a stolen truck.

Authorities say Shawn Richard Christy, 27, has made threats against numerous officials, including Trump, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin and a Pennsylvania district attorney. A federal warrant for his arrest was issued June 19.

“Keep it up Morganelli, I promise I’ll put a bullet in your head as soon as I put one in the head of President Donald J. Trump,” Christy wrote that day on Facebook, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a statement. He referred to John Morganelli, the Northhampton County district attorney east of Christy’s hometown of McAdoo, Pennsylvania.

Christy is a self-proclaimed survivalist familiar with dense wooded areas in eastern Pennsylvania, said Robert Clark, the U.S. marshal supervising deputy of the investigation.

“He feels he can operate in the woods without human contact, and that has presented a challenge for us,” Clark told The Washington Post on Tuesday.

About a dozen agents are looking for Christy each day, which Clark said makes it a challenge to scour vast thickets of woods he has been known to frequent. Agents had hunted through a 55,000-acre area near his home, Clark said.

Christy has also allegedly stolen numerous cars, pistols and a shotgun in his cross-border escape. Authorities believe that includes a pickup truck stolen in Pennsylvania on Sunday and recovered later in the afternoon in Mansfield, Ohio.

That prompted school closures in the town Monday and Tuesday as authorities searched the area, Fox Cleveland reported. Clark said authorities involved in the search, including the FBI and Secret Service, think he is still in Ohio.

Clark said Christy’s parents reported a cryptic Facebook message he sent to them, saying he “was slowed down a bit” after injuring his knee in a “getaway” in Maryland.

“Stay safe, I have a mission to complete,” the message said.

Clark believes Christy was referring to an incident in Cumberland, Maryland, in August, when a civilian found a man identified as Christy sleeping in a car. He fled the area, Clark said.

“At this point, we don’t know what that mission is,” he said.

Christy’s path has also cut through northern New York, West Virginia and Kentucky. He has multiple arrest warrants in Pennsylvania and said he will use “full lethal force on any law enforcement officer that tries to detain me,” marshals said.

He pleaded guilty in 2011 to harassing Palin’s attorneys with hundreds of threatening phone calls and was sentenced to probation, the Morning Call reported, then spent two years in federal prison after he left a halfway house in violation of his sentence.

He speaks with a noticeable lisp, the marshals said. There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

