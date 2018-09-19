Woman pleads to lesser charges in Down East slaying

Courtesy of Maine State Police Courtesy of Maine State Police

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • September 19, 2018 2:30 pm

The 20-year-old woman charged with murder in the slaying last year of Sally Shaw in Cherryfield pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count each of hindering apprehension and conspiracy to distribute drugs.

Quaneysha Greeley of New York City most likely will be the star witness in the trial of the man accused of shooting Shaw, 55, of New Gloucester in the head on July 19, 2017. Her body was found on Route 193 by a passing motorist, according to court documents.

Greeley will continue to be held without bail as a material witness, according to her attorney Jeffrey Toothaker of Ellsworth. That time will count toward her sentence. There is no plea agreement concerning sentencing, he said.

The murder charge against Greeley was not dismissed Wednesday. She has pleaded not guilty to that charge.

Greeley’s co-defendant, Carine Reeves, 38, also of New York City, remains in New York while charges there are dealt with by local prosecutors. He has been charged with murder in Maine.

By pleading guilty to lesser charges and testifying against Reeves, Greeley would face less prison time. The penalty for murder is between 25 years and life in prison. The penalty for hindering apprehension is up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000. The maximum sentence on the drug conspiracy charge is up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

Reeves was scheduled tentatively to be tried in December, but a trial most likely won’t take place until next year.

A specific motive for the slaying has not been made public, but Shaw, Greeley and Reeves — who also has lived in Lewiston — allegedly were in the Bangor area dealing drugs in the days before the shooting. Reeves was romantically involved with both women, according to court documents.

Reeves was sentenced last month in Queens Criminal Court to 20 years in prison for a serious assault. He was found guilty in July of slashing the face of a 36-year-old woman on Feb. 25, 2017, in front of a gas station in the Ozone Park section of Queens.

The victim had a laceration on her face from the middle of her left ear to her left nostril, the jury found. It took 16 to 20 stitches to close the wound. Reeves faced up to 25 years in prison in New York.

Before being returned to Maine, Reeves’ alleged assault on a corrections officer while he was awaiting trial in New York must be resolved. His next court date is Sept. 26.

Once that case is resolved, Reeves is expected to return to Maine to face the murder charge in Washington County.

