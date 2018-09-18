Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018: Hayes for governor, Kavanaugh hostile to abortion, overturn Citizens United and not Roe

September 18, 2018 8:30 am

Overturn Citizens United, not Roe

Sen. Susan Collins said that the successful crowdfunding of more than $1 million to support her future Democratic opponent if she votes yes on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court was “the equivalent of an attempt to bribe me.”

According to Open Secrets, Collins has received, from 1995 to 2018, $1,070,527 from the securities and investment industry; $1,065,651 from lawyers and law firms; $916,904 from health professionals; and $915,475 from leadership PACs. Does she think that these groups are supporting her solely to promote democracy in Maine?

With all due respect, Collins can’t have it both ways. While wealthy corporate donors may be more subtle when giving money, the purpose is the same — to influence her vote.

If Collins is truly interested in getting money out of politics, she can propose legislation that will do so and use her vote to confirm Supreme Court justices who would overturn Citizens United rather than Roe v. Wade.

Jeffrey Lovit

Addison

Hayes for governor

As a voter who is politically moderate and both appalled and saddened by the extremism and divisiveness in our political landscape, I have many reasons for urging people to support Terry Hayes, a Clean Elections and independent candidate for governor, in our November election.

Hayes, who was born and raised in Maine and worked multiple jobs to attend Bowdoin College in Brunswick, brings a wealth of experience to her candidacy. She was, for example, a member of school board in Buckfield for 13 years, a volunteer guardian ad litem for children for 28 years, and served in the Maine House of Representatives for eight years. After her terms in the Legislature, reflecting her reputation for bipartisanship, she has been elected twice to serve as the state’s first independent state treasurer. In addition to her commitment to nonpartisan work, Hayes is a staunch proponent of civility in government and the media, and serves as co-chair of the National Institute for Civil Discourse, a center based at the University of Arizona.

The people of Maine will benefit from a governor with her legislative and financial knowledge, experience, and problem-solving skills and her strong commitments to civility, inclusiveness and personal responsibility.

Judith Swazey

Bar Harbor

Kavanaugh hostile to abortion

Earlier this month, I had the great privilege of attending a session of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings on the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. I sat three rows behind him and could feel him squirming.

I was so disturbed to see the headline in the Maine papers that said that Sen. Susan Collins still thinks that Kavanaugh believes that Roe v. Wade is settled law. I read the email that he wrote about this. His answer was carefully worded, but I believe it clearly shows his true feelings. Any precedent or settled law can be overturned. You just need a majority of justices on the court.

Kavanaugh clearly is anti-choice. His previous rulings show that. I believe that President Donald Trump would not have nominated him otherwise.

I had an abortion when I was 17. It was before Roe v. Wade. I had to go to Pennsylvania. My dad drove me there. It was done by a doctor who had lost his daughter when she had an illegal abortion. She was too ashamed to ask for his help. After that he devoted himself to helping other girls.

I was lucky. I lived. I am 73 now. My husband and I have a wonderful daughter and two granddaughters. I can’t bear to think that they might have to live through something like I experienced.

Collins has been such a strong supporter of the women’s right to choose and women’s health. I urge her to not vote to confirm this man. We cannot go back to such horrible times.

Susan Johnston

Cape Elizabeth

Kavanaugh no ally to workers

The possibility of Brett Kavanaugh receiving a Supreme Court nomination alarms me on many fronts, but in particular on the issue of worker safety issues. His track record shows us that he cares more about corporate wealth than workers.

One example is a case involving a workplace death of a SeaWorld trainer. When the court upheld an OSHA citation, he wrote a dissent describing the trainer’s work as “playing with dangerous animals” and he wondered why workers should be “protected from themselves.” This callous disregard for the lives of workers and their families terrifies me.

I am a firefighter and paramedic and have worked in public safety for nearly 10 years. An inherent part of our work is to put our lives on the line for others, and we do this without hesitation — it comes with the territory. However, we do depend upon safety laws and regulations so that we stand a better chance of returning home safely when our shift is over.

If I were the worker who died as the result of a preventable safety infraction, would he accuse me of “playing with fire” and say I shouldn’t have to be “protected from myself”? When I am doing my job, I shouldn’t have to worry about our judges doing theirs.

I urge our senators to oppose his nomination.

Andrew Brogden

Old Town

Herbig for Maine Senate

Over the last couple of years, I have been more aware of the political climate than at any time in the past, and I have been voting for almost 60 years. I have been impressed by Rep. Erin Herbig more so than anyone else in local elections throughout those 60 years.

Herbig, a Democrat, has shown me that she is dedicated to her constituency by voting on bills in a manner that shows unequivocally her true character and caring spirit. As House majority leader, Herbig has managed to prove not only that she is able to lead her party but also is capable of working with people outside the Democratic Party.

I was honored to meet Herbig at the home of friends. I was totally impressed, not only by her sincerity but by the way she presented her beliefs and intention to carry into the state Senate the same enthusiasm that has been displayed during her tenure in the House.

I see no way we can go wrong in voting Herbig into the Senate to represent Waldo County.

Truman Bitely

Belmont