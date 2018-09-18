Maine monastery’s last 2 nuns moving out of state

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

The Associated Press • September 18, 2018 3:02 pm

Updated: September 18, 2018 3:02 pm

PORTLAND, Maine — The last two nuns in a Portland monastery are moving out of Maine.

The Portland Press Herald reports the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland said Monday Sister Mary Jo and Sister Theresa with the Sisters Adorers of the Precious Blood are moving to the religious order’s monastery in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The diocese says the move will happen next month.

The religious order has lived in the monastery in Portland since 1934.

The diocese did not say what lead to the nuns’ move, or what will happen to the monastery itself. Records show the property has been assessed at more than $960,000.

Bishop Robert Deeley says Sister Mary Jo and Sister Theresa will continue to pray for the Diocese of Portland in their new home.

