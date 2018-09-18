Fan at Fenway accused of assaulting elevator attendant

Josh Reynolds | AP Josh Reynolds | AP

The Associated Press • September 18, 2018 6:38 am

BOSTON — A Massachusetts man arrested during a Red Sox game at Fenway Park has pleaded not guilty to a charge of indecent assault and battery.

A judge on Monday released 29-year-old Brandon Noyes of Haverhill on personal recognizance, but ordered him to stay away from the ballpark and the alleged victim, an elevator attendant.

Authorities said Noyes was in an elevator on Sunday when he said it was his birthday and allegedly poked the woman’s breast.

Prosecutors said a friend told officers who responded to the incident that Noyes had been drinking.

Noyes’ attorney had no comment following the arraignment in Roxbury District Court. The next court date will be in December.

