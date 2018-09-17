Hunting
September 17, 2018
Hunting Latest News | Poll Questions | Brett Kavanaugh | Question 1 | Hurricane Florence
Hunting

Digital big-game registration system gives Maine wildlife biologists real-time harvest data

John Holyoke | BDN
John Holyoke | BDN
Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife biologist Randy Cross points to his computer screen, showing how a new web-based registration system enables state officials to see real-time big-game harvest data.
By John Holyoke, BDN Staff

BANGOR, Maine — Up until this fall, the state’s wildlife biologists had to wait for months in order to tell how many moose, deer, bears or turkeys hunters had been harvested.

Thanks to a new web-based registration system, those days are over.

“There are 2,157 bears registered as of right now,” Randy Cross, a wildlife biologist for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, said last week after a quick glance at his computer.

Just how different is this new system?

Consider: Also on Cross’s desk were some paper forms that had yet to be entered into a database, detailing the status of research bears that had been killed a year earlier.

“It’s kind of neat,” Cross said. “This [information] would have been known about 10 months later [than now] if we didn’t have electronic information.”

“This new system will quickly allow tagging stations and hunters to register their animal, and also provide our biologists and game wardens with real-time harvest data,” Chandler Woodcock, Commissioner of the Maine DIF&W, said in a release.

The new web-based system became operational the opening day of bear season, Aug. 27, according to the DIF&W. Beginning next year, the system will be available for use in tagging furs as well.

In years past, registration for each animal shot by a hunter was first written into a paper logbook at one of dozens of tagging stations around the state. After the season ended, those logbooks were sent to Augusta, where all of the specifics — gender of the animal, the town where it was shot, the name of the hunter, the kind of firearm used and other information — had to be hand-entered into a computer database.

Cross said the animal that he studies — the black bear — was typically processed last, because biologists responsible for moose and deer needed access to complete data in order to determine a management plan for the next year.

Now, that wait is over. And Cross is excited because it helps him get a better idea of what’s going on in the woods at a given time.

“I like having electronic registration. It’s hard to know [how the hunting is] by what people are telling you, because every year you have people telling you ‘the bears have just shut off,’ and other people saying, ‘the bears just came on [to bait],’” Cross said. “[Now] you’ve got all this information at your fingertips, which we never had before.”

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like

FISHING POLES AND ADVENTURES

Focus