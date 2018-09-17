Police say fatal Saco shooting was self defense, victim approached home seeking sex

File | Foster's Daily Democrat File | Foster's Daily Democrat

By Seth Koenig , BDN Staff • September 17, 2018 12:34 pm

Investigators believe a man fatally shot nearly a year ago at a Saco home had arrived in the early morning hours seeking sex, a state police spokesman confirmed Monday.

Police consider the shooting an act of self defense on the part of a man renting the 26 Nye St. house, and will not charge the man for the fatal shooting, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said.

Michael Burns, 54, died after being shot on the front porch of the home just before 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 30, 2017, according to police.

Burns was reportedly a Berwick Academy graduate, a U.S. Army veteran, a self-employed computer technician and an active member of his New Hampshire community as a longtime Boy Scout troop leader there. Friends and family told the Portland Press Herald previously they were baffled by a lack of charges against anyone and frustrated by months of silence from police over what happened to the man they considered gentle and non-confrontational.

[NH man fatally shot at Saco home, police say]

Now, police have released details about what they believe transpired.

Investigators believe Burns was responding to a post on the website Craigslist.com seeking sex and paid a woman at the home $100, McCausland confirmed Monday. However, he did not have sex with the woman, and an argument broke out between Burns and a man renting the home, he said.

Burns went to his car, got a knife and returned to the house, where the tenant shot him in self defense, McCausland said.

The tenant has not been identified publicly because he has not been charged with a crime.

Although state police have decided not to charge the man for the fatal shooting, the Press Herald reported Monday that local police and prosecutors have not ruled out charges related to other actions that may have taken place that night.

Follow BDN Portland on Facebook for the latest news from Greater Portland.