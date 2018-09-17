Maine man dies after car crash in Lyman

Courtesy of Maine State Police Courtesy of Maine State Police

By Christopher Burns , BDN Staff • September 17, 2018 1:56 pm

A Portland man who was critically injured in a car crash in Lyman last Tuesday has died.

Douglas Petersen, 55, died Friday at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said Monday afternoon.

Petersen was traveling along Route 111 early Tuesday morning as he was heading to work in Sanford when he lost control of his car near its intersection with Old Sawmill Road, McCausland said. His car skidded a short distance before overturning and coming to rest on its roof.

Petersen was taken to Southern Maine Medical Center in Biddeford and later transported to Maine Medical Center, where he later died.

McCausland said Petersen was alone in the car when it crashed.

A Lebanon Fire and Rescue ambulance came across the crash minutes after it happened while it was returning from another call, McCausland said. The Goodwin Mills Fire Department also responded to the crash site.

McCausland said troopers still do not know why Petersen lost control of his car.

