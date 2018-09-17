Conditions of pregnant woman, 8-year-old improving after being injured in crash

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By CBS 13 • September 17, 2018

Updated: September 17, 2018 12:48 pm

A pregnant woman and child have improved to stable condition after being injured in a two-car crash in Fryeburg over the weekend.

It happened Saturday morning on Route 302.

Police say a 29-year-old pregnant woman from Denmark was driving with three children, when she collided with an oncoming vehicle that crossed the centerline.

The pregnant driver and an 8-year-old boy suffered what were believed to be life-threatening injuries.

Two other young passengers were treated and released to family members.

Police believe the 56-year-old female driver of the other car was distracted at the time of the crash.

Police say no charges have been filed, but that some may still be filed in the future.

