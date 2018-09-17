Maine news you need to know for Monday

Bill Trotter | BDN Bill Trotter | BDN

Good morning. Temperatures will range from the 70s to 80s with clouds along the coast and sunny skies up north.

Here’s what’s happening in Maine today.

–The Orono Bog Boardwalk, one of the most popular nature walks in the Bangor area, will close early this fall — at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13 — for renovations.

The next day, a crew of volunteers will get to work replacing 65 of the boardwalk’s 509 sections as a part of an ongoing $1 million project to replace the entire wooden boardwalk with longer-lasting material.

–Maine officials say a horse in York County has tested positive for the mosquito-borne West Nile virus. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry says it’s the state’s first confirmed case of the disease in a horse on record.

–State Sen. Andre E. Cushing III, R-Newport, who was forced to step down from a leadership role due to election ethics violations, is running for a seat on the Penobscot County Commission.

–The search continued over the weekend for a convicted murderer serving time at the Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston who escaped Thursday night.

Arnold Nash, 65, was last seen around 8:20 p.m. Thursday and is still believed to be in the area of the minimum-security unit of the facility, which is just south of Dover-Foxcroft, according to Department of Corrections Commissioner Joseph Fitzpatrick.

–Two Bangor churches with very different worship styles and histories are exploring the possibility of merging. If successful, it would be a first-in-the-nation event in the American Baptist denomination.

–The trash pile, known as a midden, was found several feet underground in a corner of the field, which is located across the street from the Lyman-Morse boatyard. The boatyard is located where Fort St. Georges and the original Montpelier once stood.

–The old man opened the case and took out a big, red accordion. He put the straps over his shoulders. At first, he was unsure, tentative. It had been a while. Then, he squeezed it, his fingers dancing over the white keys as 50 years of music came flooding back to him.

–With Brussels sprouts season underway, we’ll be stocking up at farmers markets, grocery stores and roadside farm stands. Whether you simply roast them or throw them in a salad, these six recipes will help Brussels sprouts season get off to the right start.

