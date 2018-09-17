Maine news you need to know for Monday

Good morning. Temperatures will range from the 70s to 80s with clouds along the coast and sunny skies up north.
Here’s what’s happening in Maine today.
Orono Bog Boardwalk closing early this fall
–The Orono Bog Boardwalk, one of the most popular nature walks in the Bangor area, will close early this fall — at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13 — for renovations.
The next day, a crew of volunteers will get to work replacing 65 of the boardwalk’s 509 sections as a part of an ongoing $1 million project to replace the entire wooden boardwalk with longer-lasting material.
Maine has first confirmed equine case of West Nile virus
–Maine officials say a horse in York County has tested positive for the mosquito-borne West Nile virus. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry says it’s the state’s first confirmed case of the disease in a horse on record.
Senator fined for ethics violations runs for county commissioner
–State Sen. Andre E. Cushing III, R-Newport, who was forced to step down from a leadership role due to election ethics violations, is running for a seat on the Penobscot County Commission.
Search continues for murderer who escaped Charleston prison
–The search continued over the weekend for a convicted murderer serving time at the Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston who escaped Thursday night.
Arnold Nash, 65, was last seen around 8:20 p.m. Thursday and is still believed to be in the area of the minimum-security unit of the facility, which is just south of Dover-Foxcroft, according to Department of Corrections Commissioner Joseph Fitzpatrick.
2 Bangor churches with very different worship styles consider merger
–Two Bangor churches with very different worship styles and histories are exploring the possibility of merging. If successful, it would be a first-in-the-nation event in the American Baptist denomination.
‘Trash’ from Revolutionary War general’s parties found in Maine
–The trash pile, known as a midden, was found several feet underground in a corner of the field, which is located across the street from the Lyman-Morse boatyard. The boatyard is located where Fort St. Georges and the original Montpelier once stood.
He came to Maine from a land where rock was illegal, carrying a nation’s musical tradition in a suitcase
–The old man opened the case and took out a big, red accordion. He put the straps over his shoulders. At first, he was unsure, tentative. It had been a while. Then, he squeezed it, his fingers dancing over the white keys as 50 years of music came flooding back to him.
Do this: Kick off Brussels sprouts season with these 6 recipes
–With Brussels sprouts season underway, we’ll be stocking up at farmers markets, grocery stores and roadside farm stands. Whether you simply roast them or throw them in a salad, these six recipes will help Brussels sprouts season get off to the right start.
In other news…
Maine
Maine lobsterman sentenced for trying to ram skiff with 2 men aboard
Coastal animal shelters team up to become Midcoast Humane
Federal changes could leave Maine’s endangered animals more vulnerable
Bangor
How Bangor became even more dependent on health care jobs, in one big chart
Trio charged in connection with break-in at Bangor gym
‘Roots and fruits’ of nonviolence on display at Saturday rally in Bangor
Business
Second small Maine town votes against CMP’s hydropower project
Sedgwick brewery feels like a party in a friend’s yard. Because it is.
Maine communities torn apart by age-old debate: Business growth or water views?
Opinion
Violence against the media isn’t new — history shows why it largely disappeared and has now returned
The opioid crisis has outrun Maine. Time to catch up with a tax.
Taking care of Acadia is a wise investment
Sports
Former UMaine All-American excited to begin stint as head coach of NHL’s Stars
New Machias girls basketball coach has a long road ahead, but says he’s up for the challenge
Late interception helps Western New England football team hold off Husson
Your Morning Update is published every weekday. To receive this in your inbox weekday mornings, or to check out our range of free newsletters, click here.
To subscribe to the Bangor Daily News, click here.
Comments