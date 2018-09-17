Penobscot
September 17, 2018
Penobscot Latest News | Poll Questions | Brett Kavanaugh | Question 1 | Hurricane Florence
Penobscot

East Millinocket woman who went hiking in North Woods reported missing

Maine Warden Service | BDN
Maine Warden Service | BDN
Nancy Michaud, 52, of East Millinocket.
By Callie Ferguson, BDN Staff
Updated:

Game wardens are searching for an East Millinocket woman who reportedly went for a hike in the North Woods on Sunday and hasn’t been seen since.

Authorities said that Nancy Michaud, 52, drove her 2012 Nissan Sentra through the Caribou North Maine Woods Gate on Sunday, but has since been missing, said Cpl. John MacDonald of the Maine Warden Service. The checkpoint is on the Golden Road, west of Caribou Lake.

The East Millinocket woman was reportedly going to hike Katahdin or an area in the Jo-Mary region on Sunday, MacDonald said.

Michaud is 5-foot-6, weighs 115 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes, the corporal said.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Maine Warden Service at (207) 973-3700.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like