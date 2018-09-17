New England
September 17, 2018
New England Latest News | Poll Questions | Brett Kavanaugh | Question 1 | Hurricane Florence
New England

Aunt begged shark attack victim not to go to Cape Cod

Merrily Cassidy | The Cape Cod Times via AP
Merrily Cassidy | The Cape Cod Times via AP
Two signs at the top of the dune at Newcomb Hollow Beach alert visitors that the beach is closed to swimming Saturday in Wellfleet, Massachusetts. A Revere man died after being bitten by a shark off Newcomb Hollow Beach on Saturday.
The Associated Press

REVERE, Massachusetts — The aunt of the Massachusetts man killed by a shark over the weekend said that she told her nephew to stay away from Cape Cod waters but that he laughed off her concerns.

Marisa Medici told the Boston Herald that every time she asked Arthur Medici not to go to Cape Cod, he said, “The sharks don’t bite me. I’m Superman.”

He died at the hospital after getting bitten Saturday while boogie boarding off Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet. The 26-year-old Revere man was the state’s first shark attack fatality since 1936.

He was with his future brother-in-law when he was bitten on the legs about 30 yards offshore. His femoral arteries were severed.

The aunt said Arthur Medici was “handsome outside, inside, joyful,” and the house was always full of his laughter.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like