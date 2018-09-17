Three hospitalized after Route 1 crash in Woolwich

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • September 17, 2018 11:15 am

Updated: September 17, 2018 11:16 am

A Phippsburg man was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland Sunday night after a two-car crash that closed Route 1 in Woolwich for several hours.

Stephen Fava Jr., 61, was headed south on Route 1 when his PT Cruiser rear-ended a Subaru driven by Lauren Merkert, whose address was not immediately available, as Merkert waited to turn left onto George Wright Road, Chief Deputy Brett Strout of the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Merkert and her daughter, Denali Loney, whose address was also not immediately available, were taken to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick.

Conditions for the three were not available Monday morning.

The crash remains under investigation, but Strout said alcohol appears to have been a factor.

Route 1 was closed for several hours as the crash was reconstructed. Traffic was rerouted to George Wright Road.

Follow BDN Bath-Brunswick on Facebook for the latest news from the Bath-Brunswick area and Lincoln and Sagadahoc counties.