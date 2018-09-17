Maine man charged in crash that killed Connecticut woman

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • September 17, 2018 10:29 am

An Augusta man faces charges including vehicular manslaughter and aggravated operating under the influence in connection with a June crash in Dresden that killed an elderly Connecticut woman.

Patrick Shorey, 25, was scheduled to be arraigned by video from Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset Monday morning, District Attorney Jonathan Liberman wrote in an email.

Shorey was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu on Route 27 in Dresden on June 1 when his car crossed the center line and struck a 1995 Toyota Camry driven by Carolyn G. Blouin of Rockville, Connecticut, police said at the time.

Blouin died at the scene of the crash.

Shorey and Blouin’s husband, Charles J. Blouin, 81, also of Rockville, Connecticut, the only passenger in the Camry, were taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta with serious injuries.

The crash has been under investigation since June.

