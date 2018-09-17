Downeaster train to increase trips to Brunswick

Christopher Cousins | BDN Christopher Cousins | BDN

The Associated Press • September 17, 2018 1:12 pm

FALMOUTH, Maine — Passenger rail service between Boston and Brunswick is expected to expand by the end of this year with the completion of a critical rail project.

Amtrak’s Downeaster expects to make five round trips per day on its entire line as soon as it finishes the $9.4 million construction of a secondary passing rail line in Falmouth and Cumberland. The Portland Press Herald reports siding would allow service to flow better.

[Downeaster ‘not in jeopardy’ going into 2019, rail authority says]

Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority Executive Director Patricia Quinn says Royal Junction Siding has been planned at least since the Downeaster’s expansion to Brunswick six years ago.

Officials say the Downeaster line is popular in Brunswick and nearby communities that don’t have a public transit link to Portland and Boston.

Follow BDN Bath-Brunswick on Facebook for the latest news from the Bath-Brunswick area and Lincoln and Sagadahoc counties.