By CBS 13 • September 17, 2018 4:47 pm

BELFAST, Maine — Belfast police are searching for whoever shot a seagull, which led to the bird having to be put down.

Officials say the bird, which is a legally protected species, was found with a single lead projectile lodged in it.

They say the bird’s wing wasn’t repairable, and the bird was euthanized.

If you have any information on this case, contact Belfast police.

