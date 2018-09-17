Mid-Maine
September 17, 2018
Man crashed car, jumped into the river to escape, police say

Stock image | Pixabay
The Associated Press

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Police in Maine say they are searching for a driver who crashed his vehicle fleeing police and then clambered down into the Kennebec River.

Skowhegan Fire Department crews swept the river on Sunday afternoon looking for the driver. The Kennebec Journal reports police made contact with the man’s father later that afternoon and called off the search.

[Skowhegan man charged after police allegedly find explosives in home]

Early Sunday, officers pursuing a man saw him crash into a fence before running away from the vehicle and jumping into the Kennebec River.

Police were unable to find the man during multiple searches.

Police say they believed the man survived the swim and they are looking to make contact with him. Police will continue to investigate.

Comments

