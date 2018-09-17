The plane known as Air Force One was at BIA today

By Emily Burnham , BDN Staff • September 17, 2018 2:27 pm

The plane known as Air Force One when the president of the United States is aboard it did several “touch-and-go” landings at Bangor International Airport today.

President Donald Trump was not aboard the aircraft, which is known as “Venus” when it is on a training flight.

Multiple people reported seeing the aircraft, one of two highly customized Boeing 747-200B series aircraft that routinely transports the president around the world. The plane did several touch-and-go landings, which is when an aircraft lands on a runway and then takes off again without coming to a complete stop.

Back in July, Trump said in an interview with CBS that he planned to redesign Air Force One to “look more presidential,” including a red, white and blue exterior paint job, to replace the signature “baby blue” color introduced during the Kennedy administration. No final decisions on the redesign have been made.

